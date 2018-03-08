Exceeding expectations | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

J&L Wire proving

to be one of Colleton’s success stories.

Colleton County Economic Development Director Heyward Horton had a success story to share with the board of directors of the Southern Carolina Economic Development Alliance.

During the quarterly board meeting held Feb. 27 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Horton told the board members that one of the new businesses setting up operations in Colleton County has been exceeding expectations.

Under the terms of the incentive package given to J&L Wire, the St. Paul, Minn.-based company was required to provide officials with anticipated capital investment and projected employment at the plant after five years of operation.

The company initially estimated a capital investment of $2.5 million and 24 jobs at the facility, its first operation in the Southeast.

J&L Wire’s investment resulted a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the former Press Printing building at 387 Mable T. Willis Blvd. The 31,000-square-foot facility is situated on 5.1 acres.

Horton said after less than two years in operation, the company has made a capital investment of over $3 million and its employment has topped 30.

J&L Wire is a leading manufacturer of galvanized wire decking and shelving used in warehouse storage, material handling and logistics. The established product line includes Galva-Deck® wire decking and Boss Hog™ woven wire flooring for agricultural confinement panels.

Horton said that in addition to putting the former printing plant back to work, the company teamed with the county and South Carolina Department of Transportation to improve the appearance of the facility.

The county worked to address some drainage issues on the property and SCDOT replaced an open ditch along the roadway with piping.

After that work was competed, the company had the property landscaped.