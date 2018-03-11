Everyone occasionally makes mistakes | Faith | The Press and Standard

Romans 3:22-23 (KJV) says, “Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” What are these verses of Scripture trying to get across to us? The ways in which everyone is alike are more significant than the ways in which we are different. When it comes to accepting the righteousness of God or sin, it doesn’t matter if you or black or white, rich or poor, normal or abnormal, civilized or uncivilized, wise or foolish, educated or uneducated, or sick or well.

According to “MacLaren’s Expositions,” “The same great law of duty over-arches every man, and the same heaven of God bends above him.” God loves us all, but we all sin. There is no difference in these two facts. Further, there is no difference in the sin.

The bottom line is that sin is sin, not matter what it is. As humans, we tend to put labels on sin, but that is not what Paul is trying to tell us in this letter to the Romans. God’s love and righteousness is for all men who believe, no matter the race, creed, color, national origin, social status, or the like. There is no difference in the person or the sin!

One thing that we do that is so wrong, even those of us who are Christians, is remind others of their past mistakes. Again, we all have sinned; therefore, we cannot look upon anyone else’s sin and frown because we all are sinners. Reminding others of their sin can make them feel very bad and can cause them to give up on moving forward for a better life, especially if they are weak.

The next time that you choose to remind someone about his or her mistakes, take a few minutes and “sweep around your own front door.” I am sure that when you do, you will find some “dirt” that you need to get rid of.

When we continue to remind others of their shady past, we are judging and not forgiving. What if God did not forgive us for the mistakes that we make? Then we would not have a right to the tree of life. We would have no salvation. Micah 7:19 says, “He will turn again, he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.”

I leave you this week with a very thought-provoking, hair-raising illustration, “The Father Forgives.” When you begin reading it, you must go all the way to the end to get the meaning.

“As the Father of the man whom you took part in murdering, I have something very important to say to you. I forgive you. With all My heart, I forgive you. I realize it may be hard for you to believe, but I really do. At the trial, when you confessed to your part in the events that cost My Son his life and asked for My forgiveness, I immediately granted you that forgiving love from My heart. I can only hope you believe Me and will accept My forgiveness.

“But this is not all I have to say to you. I want to make you an offer — I want you to become My adopted child. You see, My Son who died was My only child, and I now want to share My life with you and leave My riches to you. This may not make sense to you or anyone else, but I believe you are worth the offer.

“I have arranged matters so that if you will receive My offer of forgiveness, not only will you be pardoned for your crime, but you also will be set free from your imprisonment, and your sentence of death will be dismissed. At that point, you will become My adopted child and heir to all My riches.

“I realize this is a risky offer for Me to make to you. You might be tempted to reject My offer completely, but I make it to you without reservation. Also, I realize it may seem foolish to make such an offer to one who cost My Son his life, but I now have a great love and unchangeable forgiveness in My heart for you.

“Finally, you may be concerned that once you accept My offer you may do something to cause you to be denied your rights as an heir to My wealth. Nothing could be further from the truth. If I can forgive you for your part in My Son’s death, I can forgive you for anything. I know you will never be perfect, but you do not have to be perfect to receive My offer.

“Besides, I believe that once you have accepted My offer and begin to experience the riches that will come to you from Me, that your primary (though not always) response will be gratitude and loyalty. Some would call Me foolish for My offer to you, but I wish for you to call Me your Father.

With love, The Father of Jesus”

Remember that everyone makes mistakes, and there is no difference in the person or the mistakes because sin is sin. Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)