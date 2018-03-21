Employment | Paralegal and Executive Secretary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 21, 2018 10:33 am
Wanted: Paralegal and Executive Secretary
Paralegal and executive secretary positions open in fast paced law firm in Walterboro, SC. Required: typing at least 50 WPM, transcription experience, excellent writing and communication skills. Please email resume and cover letter to cscott@lawofficeofchristyscott.com. Position open immediately, serious inquiries only.”
