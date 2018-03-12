Employment | Bilingual Caregiver- Seasonal Position | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

Bilingual Caregiver –Seasonal Position

Must be bilingual, ENG/SPA

Responsible for meeting the language needs of children six weeks to five years old in a classroom setting

Accepted: HS Diploma or it’s equivalency

Contact Angela Jenkins 843-866-2051, EOE, ADA 22004