Employment | Bilingual Caregiver- Seasonal Position | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 12, 2018 10:15 am
Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:16 am
Bilingual Caregiver –Seasonal Position
Must be bilingual, ENG/SPA
Responsible for meeting the language needs of children six weeks to five years old in a classroom setting
Accepted: HS Diploma or it’s equivalency
Contact Angela Jenkins 843-866-2051, EOE, ADA 22004
