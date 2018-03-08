Elderly woman injured in wreck on Jefferies | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:08 am

An 85-year-old woman was in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jefferies Highway and Industrial Road the evening of March 2.

Witnesses said the woman’s minivan collided with a northbound pickup truck as she turned onto Jefferies Highway. Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find the mini-van with heavy damage in the middle of the road. The pickup truck was off the roadway at the wood line. The female driver of the minivan was found unconscious in the van, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Crews placed the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter on standby at Colleton Medical Center while they treated the woman, removed her from the van and transported her to the helipad. She was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Traffic in both directions of Jefferies Highway was closed for about an hour until the cars, debris and fluids could be removed from the highway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.