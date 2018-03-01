Eight perform at Honor Band clinic last weekend | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:16 pm

Eight Band of Blue members from Colleton County High School performed at the 2018 South Carolina Band Directors Association Region 4 Honor Band Clinic at the Charleston Southern University on Feb. 23-24.

Each January, over 1,400 high school and middle school band students from Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper, Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Allendale and Hampton counties audition for chairs in the four levels of concert bands that practice and perform together at the region clinic. Earning a chair in the Region Band is the highest individual honor a band member can receive.

Students were placed in one of three bands: Junior Symphonic (7-8), Clinic (9-10) or Senior (11-12) bands for the weekend.

Conductors for the honor bands included Junior Concert Band by Mike Doll, Junior Symphonic Band by Josh Hinkel, Clinic Band by Phil McIntyre from North Greenville University and the Senior Band by Dr. Margaret Underwood from Western Carolina University.

Clinic Band (9-10) band members from the Band of Blue are Sydney Howard, Logan Bailey and Jermia Christian.

Senior Band (11-12) band members from the Band of Blue are Anthony Crimley, Robert Dent, Cassidy Carter, Maria Manaeva, and Shakayla Gill.

The Band of Blue and Colleton County Middle School Bands are now preparing for SCBDA State Concert Performance Assessment later in March.

Band directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. Guard instructor is William Thomas.