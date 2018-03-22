Easter egg hunt and photos with Peter Rabbit | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:52 pm

Easter activities planned

Saturday in Cottageville.

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

For family fun, you can’t beat an Easter egg hunt — and there’s going to be a big one at Cottageville Town Park on Salley Ackerman Drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 24.

Sponsored by Legion, LLC, a Walterboro-based nonprofit serving at-risk teens, the event provides entertainment for kids up to age 15. (Legion stands for Leadership, Excellence, Growth, Integrity, Organization, Networking.)

Participants are separated into three groups: toddlers up to age 3; 4-7-year-olds; and 8-11-year-olds. Other activities will be provided for kids from 12-15.

The entry fee is $1 per child. All kids receive wristbands, with duplicates issued to parents.

“This helps keep a count of participants and is a security measure as well,” Legion CEO Randall Langdale said. “The child gets a wristband and the parent get a wristband. You have to show your matching wristband to collect that child.”

The Easter egg hunt includes 2,000 hidden plastic eggs with prizes; 100 “golden eggs” with special prizes; a raffle for gift certificates; a dunking booth, jump castle and giant checkerboard with moveable pieces; “fair food” like nachos and hotdogs; a “fish for treasures” booth; and photo ops with Peter Rabbit himself.

Tickets for games are 25-cents each. The photos will be generated on-site, with different sizes and prices ranging from $5-$10, Langdale said.

Area businesses have sponsored the event, including Cottageville Express; Tommy’s Auto-Diesel; Aaron’s Furniture; Josh Bell at Cook Enterprises; Medicine Shoppe; Refuge Church; and Barrel House Grill.

Proceeds will fund future Legion projects, and 10-15 percent will be donated back to the town to help replace police and municipal equipment lost in a February fire, Langdale said.

“The Town of Cottageville has been really good to us. They’re letting us use the park; Town Hall has suggested businesses for us to approach; the mayor has supported us from day one,” he said. “They’ve helped point us in the right direction.”

Langdale, who founded Legion in November 2017, said the group’s teens have worked to make the Easter event happen. They also helped produce and staff the annual Reaper’s Dungeon Halloween event in Cottageville.

“There are so many kids out there that need to be reached, and this is a way for them to see their work in action,” he said. “They can volunteer for this to get community service hours, but we mentor them all year long. We make sure they keep their grades up. We show them how to be better citizens.”

Future Legion projects include movie night in Cottageville Town Park; helping Friends of the Colleton County Library get the new Cottageville branch ready for opening; and a Fourth of July party with special guests from the Veterans Victory House nursing care facility in Walterboro.