Easter egg hunt, activities held in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am

Photos by JULIE S. HOFF

Crowds turned out for an Easter egg hunt at the Cottageville municipal park on March 24. Pictured: Baby Ella Linder and her dad, Preston, enjoy being chatted up by Peter Cottontail. CJ Jackson gets his face painted. Kids also enjoyed a jump castle. Two women wore bunny ears and pushed their little furry friend around the grounds. The event was presented by LEGION, a nonprofit community-project group helping at-risk students.