Easter egg hunt, activities held in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 30, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am
Photos by JULIE S. HOFF
Crowds turned out for an Easter egg hunt at the Cottageville municipal park on March 24. Pictured: Baby Ella Linder and her dad, Preston, enjoy being chatted up by Peter Cottontail. CJ Jackson gets his face painted. Kids also enjoyed a jump castle. Two women wore bunny ears and pushed their little furry friend around the grounds. The event was presented by LEGION, a nonprofit community-project group helping at-risk students.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.