Dr. Melissa Crosby, CCHS Principal, resigns effective June 12

Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal at Colleton County High School, announced to her staff Tuesday, March 20, 2018, she would no longer serve as the principal at CCHS, effective June 12, 2018, as she has accepted a position in Jasper County as the Executive Director of Polaris Tech Charter School scheduled to open in August 2018.

