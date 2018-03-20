Dr. Melissa Crosby, CCHS Principal, resigns effective June 12
by Cindy Crosby | March 20, 2018 7:12 pm
Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal at Colleton County High School, announced to her staff Tuesday, March 20, 2018, she would no longer serve as the principal at CCHS, effective June 12, 2018, as she has accepted a position in Jasper County as the Executive Director of Polaris Tech Charter School scheduled to open in August 2018.
The Press and Standard will have the complete story in this week’s edition set to be on newsstands late Wednesday.
Comment by Sheila Smoak
March 20, 2018 at 9:42 pm
Congratulations to Jasper County! They will have a wonderful asset to their team! Best wishes Melissa! Working with you was always a pleasure!
