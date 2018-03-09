Don’t forget to spring forward: Daylight Savings Time begins | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 9, 2018 10:52 am
Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Also remember to check the batteries in your smoke alarms!
No comments yet.
