Domestic incident ends in death | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:19 pm

An active duty soldier died the morning of Feb. 24 when he was shot at a Walterboro motel in what city police have labeled a domestic incident.

Members of the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 33 Campground Road at approximately 9 a.m. by 911 calls reporting shots fired. As police were responding to the call, they were informed that the victim’s wife had called dispatch and reported her husband had been shot and was unresponsive.

City police entered a motel room and found the man lying on the floor. After determining the area was secure, police allowed firefighter-paramedics to enter the room where they found the shooting suspect showed no signs of life.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter arrived at the scene, determined that the victim had been slain by multiple gunshots and had the body transferred to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Carter identified the shooting victim as Donovan Blevins, 27, of Fort Benning, Ga. Blevins was serving in the U.S. Army and was based at Fort Benning.

Carter was assisted at the scene by Deputy Coroners Wayne Walker and Chuck Walker.

The investigation is continuing.