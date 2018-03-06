Death ruled self-defense | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 6, 2018 3:50 pm
Walterboro Police Department investigators have determined that the recent shooting death was self-defense.
City police were called to the Motel 6 at 33 Campground Road Feb. 24 at about 9 a.m. by a shots fired call. As they were responding, the victim’s recently estranged wife told dispatchers that Donovan Blevins was shot and unresponsive.
Blevins, 27, of Fort Benning, Ga., died from multiple gunshots.
Investigators were able to determine that the female was visiting a male friend at Motel 6 at 33 Campground Road when Blevins showed up at the hotel.
Blevins, according to the investigation, broke into the hotel room by breaking through a window and gained entry into the room.
Once inside, a physical altercation took place between the two males. Blevins was shot during the altercation and ultimately died as a result of his injury.
Investigators have ruled Blevins’ death was self defense due to his breaking into the hotel room and the physical altercation.
According to a prepared release from the police department, no charges will be filed at this time; however, forensic evidence is still being processed.
comments » 11
Comment by Britni Chapman
March 6, 2018 at 4:59 pm
It took Walterboro Police Department over 5 days to interview CJ (the was the name given to us by Christine Evans). Who shot my cousin more than 2 times as the police stated. He was able to leave the scene of the crime and freely walk among the people of walterboro community. Detective Kevin kody I hope I get your name right as I just learned it. Allowed Christine to leave the station without testing her for GSR that day and I’m sure her statement isn’t much cause she was only at the station a few hours. There many holes in walterboro police station and we will gladly let everyone know. Like how Cj hasn’t been charged with obstruction of justice with leaving the scene of the crime. How Christine was able to receive a car back that had blood in back so so without having all the evidence back from forensic. Or how they spent more time on a shoplifting case then they did my cousin case that day. Or how many there are text messages that the detective Kevin was sent that Christine sent that said she would have Donovan rob by CJ and how the only reason she was with him was because he was in the army and she would kill him. Or how one minute she loves her husband but the next she would stand next to Zaddy or CJ in court. This will not go down as a self defense case. Cause this was well thought out case for money. And for y’all to sit back and allow this to happen to someone who put their life on the line for you and your family says a lot about the people who are suppose to be keeping that town safe. Sorry for any grammar errors I’m typing on my phone. But you can try and take this down but I’ll be back.
Comment by Britni Chapman
March 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm
Also detective Kevin try to say that cj used Donovan own gun a revolver. But Donovan didn’t own a revolver. That would mean that CJ or Christine Evans brought their own gun in with them into the hotel. Which would mean that they were hoping that Donovan would show up. It make you wonder how much did Christine Evans promise CJ (once again Christine Evans gave us that name) my cousin insurance money.
Comment by Stephanie
March 6, 2018 at 6:22 pm
It’s too many holes in this story and too many different lies being told. I have the proof where she stated on Facebook that Donovan was MURDERED!!! And I’m sure among many other things she has stated on Facebook but then goes back and delete her post. I’m sure his family and friends have all the messages and postings. So, to my understanding this guy is a convicted felony…with a gun? Where is the justice in This? How many times was Donovan shot? Anything more than 2 should be considered “overkill.” In one article I read it stated the coroner saying Donovan had multiple gunshot wounds. This family need answers and justice for their love one…
Comment by Erica Riddle
March 6, 2018 at 6:40 pm
This is really some bs, you guys have all the evidence which shows the motive (money), the texts and her social media pages. It’s really sad how his life was taken and it feels like he’s getting murdered all over again or maybe it’s bc it’s a black on black crime. How in the **** do you let a killer go free and tell you when he’s coming back, that bs sounded fishy from the start. If this was your family, you would want justice also, which you all are failing to give us!! Christine story has changed numerous of times and I’m not understanding how you all can’t see that basically, if everything had went as planned she wouldn’t have nothing, so she figured she could get more with him being dead and you guys are letting them get away with murder. You guys know they killed him and we do too, I just pray you all never have to go through, what ya’ll are putting us through! WE WANT JUSTICE FOR DONOVAN LASHAWN BLEVINS AND WILL NOT LET YOU REST UNTIL JUSTICE IS SERVED!!!!
Comment by Christian
March 6, 2018 at 6:44 pm
It’s my understanding that he left with the gun removing evidence from the scene. Does that not matter? Christine said that she had no idea how Donovan found her but she sent him her location. She claims she loves him but has told people to rob him and she is going to stand with the man who shot him in court. How do we post pics on here and we will be glad to post all the messages and pictures.
Comment by Megan Clark
March 6, 2018 at 6:46 pm
This Is Outrageous I Don’t Understand How Christene Can Lie To Police, Give Multiple Stories, All Different Ones Claiming She Didn’t Know How Donovan Knew Where She Was He Just Showed Up. When In All Reality The Investigator Seen Where You Sent Him Your Location That Would Mean You Wanted Him To Show Up So You Could Have Him Killed Christene Wrote Multiple Post Talking About Just Seen My Husband Shot Down & The Police Is Looking For The Killer Which Was As Christene Called Him Daddy A.K.A. The Person Who Shot Donovan Also The Person She Told The Investigator She Just Met Th the Night Before Online. So You Met Online Meet Up At the motel all to Have Donovan Come There & Shoot Him Multiple Times and That’s Self defense??? I Have All The Messages Where She being Christene said that she would bring some guys with her they would have guns and she wanted them to rob Donovan what wife does that. I Know One That Paid Somebody To Kill Her Husband plain & simple . The Same One Calling Seeing How Much Money She Was Going To Get And Mad Because Christene Found Out She Wasn’t Getting It All. This is Ashame and We Want Justice He Fought For This Country Donovan Lashawn Blevins Deserves Justice
Comment by Britni Chapman
March 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm
Detective Kevin stated he was shot 2 times. But when he was dress in his blues. We found out that was a lie. He was shot 7 times. Then the officer told me that we must not know what gun shot holes look like. I guess self defense takes shooting a person 7 times. And yes CJ is a convicted felon. It’s amazing what a little digging on Facebook will find you. The internet is an amazing thing. It makes you wonder who allowed these people to become detectives. That you allow a convicted felon to have a firearm, kill a person and leave the scene of a crime without so much of being convicted of a crime.
Comment by Christopher Clark
March 6, 2018 at 6:57 pm
What is this, just another black life lost? Donovan was lured to his death. He was giving me address that the result ended in a murder. That shows Criminal Intent. The alleged killer fled the scene, and he was not given a gunshot residue test. The person,his wife, who was there at the scene was not given a gunshot residue test, so it really is unknown who pulled the trigger. Donovan was an active duty member of the United States Army, and we can’t even get justice for that? That is a prime example of malpractice!!! Thepolice department just said that Donovan Blevins’ life is not relevant enough for the for them to do a complete, professional investigation. I’m confused what’s going on? I thought the job of the police department was to get Killers off the street. Well do your job and get the killers off the streets!!! Give the Family Justice Donovan was a family man. He loves his family! He always put family over everything! He was a son brother ,Uncle ,grandson ,cousin, and active duty member of the United States Army.#JUSTICE4DONOVAN The police department was given ample evidence of conspiracy to commit a crime. Yet, they don’t do their job? Was his life not worth it ? detective Kevin..I think the name is..are you overworked? Will you do your job? Imagine if Donovan didn’t do his job when he served us during his time in Afghanistan!!!!!! Justice is all we want! #JUSTICE4DONOVAN #CHRISTINERAYEMURDEREDHIM
Comment by Stephanie
March 6, 2018 at 7:05 pm
When you find out how to post pictures or screenshots please let me know because I have a few but it’s no longer on her Facebook page because she deleted it but not before I took a picture of it and the comments!!!
Comment by Christian
March 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm
https://www.facebook.com/thepressandstandard/posts/1877819155562785
Go here and you can post it there.
Comment by Drucii Blevins
March 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm
Donovan’s left hand was broken, so he had to have broken it when he supposedly punched her car window out. So it’s not way he could’ve busted the hotel window out, and even if he did it was going to take more then one time to break it. So christine and the boy CJ was watching and waiting for donovan to come in. Christine’s car alarm doesn’t work on her car , but she told us she was awaken by her car alarm and that’s a lie. Christine also said she thought CJ was going to kill her, but now she saying it was self defense. Christine and CJ had 5 days to get their stories matching and the police did not try to go find CJ.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.