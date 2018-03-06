Death ruled self-defense | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro Police Department investigators have determined that the recent shooting death was self-defense.

City police were called to the Motel 6 at 33 Campground Road Feb. 24 at about 9 a.m. by a shots fired call. As they were responding, the victim’s recently estranged wife told dispatchers that Donovan Blevins was shot and unresponsive.

Blevins, 27, of Fort Benning, Ga., died from multiple gunshots.

Investigators were able to determine that the female was visiting a male friend at Motel 6 at 33 Campground Road when Blevins showed up at the hotel.

Blevins, according to the investigation, broke into the hotel room by breaking through a window and gained entry into the room.

Once inside, a physical altercation took place between the two males. Blevins was shot during the altercation and ultimately died as a result of his injury.

Investigators have ruled Blevins’ death was self defense due to his breaking into the hotel room and the physical altercation.

According to a prepared release from the police department, no charges will be filed at this time; however, forensic evidence is still being processed.