DAR names Good Citizens | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:35 am

The Col. Joseph Glover Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented two Colleton County seniors — Emily Grace Martin and Madison Lord — with the chapter’s Good Citizen awards at the March 21 meeting.

Each recipient received a Good Citizens pin, a certificate and a check for $100 to assist with educational expenses after graduation. Beth Howe, chapter treasurer, made the presentation.

The recipients are as follows:

 Emily Grace Martin, a senior at Colleton Preparatory Academy, is the daughter of Kevin and Rhonda Martin of Walterboro. She is a member of the CPA Chorus and has been a section leader for three years, member of student government and secretary of her freshman class. Her sophomore year she was student body sergeant at arms, her junior and senior years she served as student body treasurer. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years, serving as president her junior year. Other awards include: Student of the Month, Coker College Junior Scholar, Columbia College Junior Scholar, USC Upstate Junior Scholar, Presbyterian College Junior Scholar, Lander Junior Fellow, The Press and Standard’s Student Athlete of the Week, and Graduation Marshall. She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and served as co-captain her senior year. She played varsity basketball for three years. She attended Palmetto Girls State and won the position of city councilwoman. She also attended the Foundation for Rural Service Washington, D.C. trip, representing PRTC. She has also participated in community service: Special Olympics, Relay for Life, World Changers, Mission Serve, First Baptist Church Backyard Bible Club, Salkehatchie Summer Service, and the Colleton County Animal Shelter.

 Madison Lord, a senior at Colleton County High School, is the daughter of Craig and Tammy McCauley and lives on Edisto Island. She is the co-president of the Future Business Leaders of America and the secretary of the Young Agents of Change. She attended the FBLA Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., this past summer and will attend FBLA State in Charleston. She attended Youth in Government in Columbia and presented bills for fellow peers to debate and sign. Her extra-curricular activities include: Future Business Leaders of America, Young Agents of Change, Student Council, Prom Committee, the National Honor Society and Youth in Government. After graduation, she plans to major in studio art and attend either USC or Presbyterian College.