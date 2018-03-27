Danette Chubb | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 27, 2018 at 1:22 pm

JACKSONBORO – Mrs. Danette Edwards Chubb, age 59, of Jacksonboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, March 26, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 23, 1959, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Mr. Dan M. Edwards and Mrs. Florence Hickman Edwards. She worked for the United States Postal Service having served for twenty-seven years at the Jacksonboro Post Office. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church at Parkers Ferry. Danette possessed a sweet gentle sprit and always centered her life around her loving family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She also, along with her mom, operated Nettsie’s Dis and Dat Thrift Store.

Surviving in addition to her parents of Jacksonboro are: her loving husband of forty-two years, Mr. Tony Glenn Chubb, Sr.; her two children, Tony Glenn Chubb, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Summerville and Casey Christopher Chubb of Jacksonboro; three brothers, McCoy Edwards, Jamie Edwards, and Richard DeWayne Edwards; a sister, Marcy Luna; and two grandchildren, Connor Daniel Chubb and Levi Darrell Chubb. She is also survived by a host of wonderful and loving extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, March 30, 2018, in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Rd, Adams Run. The Reverend Naveen Balakrishnan officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The casket will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing beginning at 1 o’clock.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.