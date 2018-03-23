Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:21 pm

This past Saturday, the Walterboro Cub Scouts of Pack 646, sponsored by the local Elks Lodge #1988, held its annual Pinewood Derby at the Smoke in the ‘Boro BBQ Competition.

A group of 39 racers consisting of six parents, six siblings, and 27 Cub Scouts ranging from grades 1-5 built custom race cars from basic pinewood blocks to compete against their peers for the coveted trophies of speed and creativity, with Scoutmaster Joe Davis and his crew announcing the event.

This years winners include:

Best Paint Design – Austin Stone Most Futuristic – Isaac Carter Most Original – Eli Holbrook Most Realistic – Jonah Givens Fastest Looking – Maddox Dobbins Most Patriotic – Joshua Phillips Most Unique – Joseph Arkin Best Design – Jason Carter Funniest – Mark Harley Most Creative – Jacob Smith Irish Spirit – Howard Lambert BBQ Pitster – Cameron Owens Tigers rank:

1st – Tristan Deloach 2nd – Isaac Carter and Payton Herndon 3rd – Jake Evans Wolves rank:

1st – Elliot Holbrook 2nd – Alan Deloach Bears rank:

1st – Azheil MacLean 2nd – John-Michael Davis 3rd – Joseph Arkin Webelos rank:

1st – Jonah Givens 2nd – Austin Stone 3rd – Jabin Clark Arrow of Light rank:

1st – Joshua Davis 2nd – Maddox Dobbins 3rd – Eli Holbrook Siblings category:

1st – Noah Givens 2nd – Julianne Davis 3rd – Hunter Evans Adults category:

1st – William Singleton 2nd – Fred MacLean 3rd – Eric Holbrook