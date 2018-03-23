Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 23, 2018 5:00 am
This past Saturday, the Walterboro Cub Scouts of Pack 646, sponsored by the local Elks Lodge #1988, held its annual Pinewood Derby at the Smoke in the ‘Boro BBQ Competition.
A group of 39 racers consisting of six parents, six siblings, and 27 Cub Scouts ranging from grades 1-5 built custom race cars from basic pinewood blocks to compete against their peers for the coveted trophies of speed and creativity, with Scoutmaster Joe Davis and his crew announcing the event.
This years winners include:
Best Paint Design – Austin Stone
Most Futuristic – Isaac Carter
Most Original – Eli Holbrook
Most Realistic – Jonah Givens
Fastest Looking – Maddox Dobbins
Most Patriotic – Joshua Phillips
Most Unique – Joseph Arkin
Best Design – Jason Carter
Funniest – Mark Harley
Most Creative – Jacob Smith
Irish Spirit – Howard Lambert
BBQ Pitster – Cameron Owens
Tigers rank:
1st – Tristan Deloach
2nd – Isaac Carter and Payton Herndon
3rd – Jake Evans
Wolves rank:
1st – Elliot Holbrook
2nd – Alan Deloach
Bears rank:
1st – Azheil MacLean
2nd – John-Michael Davis
3rd – Joseph Arkin
Webelos rank:
1st – Jonah Givens
2nd – Austin Stone
3rd – Jabin Clark
Arrow of Light rank:
1st – Joshua Davis
2nd – Maddox Dobbins
3rd – Eli Holbrook
Siblings category:
1st – Noah Givens
2nd – Julianne Davis
3rd – Hunter Evans
Adults category:
1st – William Singleton
2nd – Fred MacLean
3rd – Eric Holbrook
If your child wants to join the local Cub Scouts, send us an email to cubscout646@gmail.com.
