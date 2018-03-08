Cub Scouts get awards at banquet | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:59 am

Walterboro Cub Scout Pack 646 held its annual Blue and Gold Celebration and Cake Auction in the Northside Cafeteria on Saturday March 3. Twenty-nine scouts were presented with ranks that they had worked toward since June.

Earning Bobcat: Jabin Clark

Earning Tiger: Isaac Carter, Tristan Deloach, Jake Evans, Payton Herndon, Will Bishop, Nathan Owens, and Jacob Smith

Earning Wolf: Reese Hiers, Alan Deloach, and Elliot Holbrook

Earning Bear: Joseph Arkin, Joshua Phillips, Micah Givens, Troy Singleton, Mason Owens, Azheil Maclean, and John-Michael Davis

Earning Webelos: Jonah Givens, Howard Lambert, Jason Carter, Mark Harley, Noah Catterton, and Austin Stone

Earning Arrow of Light: Eli Holbrook, Cameron Owens, Ben Remley, Joshua Davis, and Maddox Dobbins

Arrow of Light is Cub Scouts’ highest rank and those scouts who earned the Arrow of Light will bridge to the Boy Scout program at the end of March to continue their scouting journey.

After the ranking ceremony, the pack held its annual cake auction. Every scout that baked a cake will receive a patch, and several bakers won awards for cakes. Auctioneer Lynn Claxton of Claxton’s Auction Company ran the live auction that sold 41 donated cakes to the highest bidder.

Walterboro Cub Scout Pack 646 is chartered to the Walterboro Elks Lodge BPOE #1988. Pack 646 accepts scouts in grades 1-5. They have biweekly meetings and host a Pinewood Derby, Cubmobile Derby, fishing rodeo, service projects, family camps and many more activities each year.

For more information about joining the Cub Scouts please contact Denise Givens at 843-909-0232 or email at cubscout646@gmail.com.