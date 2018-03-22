Crosby to take job in Jasper County | News | The Press and Standard

Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal at Colleton County High School, announced to her staff Tuesday March 20 that effective June 12, she would no longer serve as the principal at CCHS. She has accepted a position in Jasper County as the executive director of Polaris Tech Charter School scheduled to open in August 2018.

According to the Polaris Tech website, the charter school is a state-approved and will serve middle and high school students from Jasper County and the Lowcountry. It is a free school (no tuition). The Polaris Tech academic emphasis will be on six career areas: aerospace, health science, information technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing and business management.

Dr. Crosby has served as the principal at Colleton County High School since 2015. Prior to that, she was the Cougar New Tech Director (2012-2015) and has taught in Colleton County since 2002.

Crosby was instrumental in the development and growth of Cougar New Tech Academy and the addition of the Health Science Academy at Colleton County High School. Additionally, Crosby is credited with improving graduation rates and the implementation and development of numerous programs throughout her years as principal.

Dr. Crosby received her doctor of education in administrative leadership for teaching and learning from Walden University (2010-2012) and her master’s degree in education: curriculum, instruction and assessment, from Walden University (2005-2007).