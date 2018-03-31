Crosby-Deloach announce engagement | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:34 am

Christina Crosby and Justin DeLoach, both graduates of the University of South Carolina, have announced their engagement.

Ms. Crosby is a registered nurse employed at AmeriHealth Caritas in Charleston, and is the daughter of Thomas L. Crosby Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., and Wanda Crosby of Round O.

Mr. DeLoach is a law enforcement officer with the Department of Natural Resources and is the son of Stephen and Teresa DeLoach of Varnville.

A late April wedding is planned.