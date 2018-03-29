Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:01 am

Newborn turned over to DSS

A female prisoner being held without bond in the Colleton County Detention Center had her infant son taken into protective custody the day after his birth.

A Walterboro police officer was dispatched to the Colleton Medical Center March 26 at 11:40 a.m. to meet with officials of the Colleton County Medical Center and the Colleton County office of the Department of Social Services to have the newborn taken into emergency protective custody and transferred into the custody of DSS.

The child’s mother, Francesca M. Shuler, 26, has been in the Colleton County Detention Center since Aug. 17, 2017, when she and her boyfriend, Kasiem R. Stephens, 25, were arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse in connection with the death of her four-year-old son.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey ruled the boy died from blunt force trauma to the neck and head.

When the couple appeared before a Colleton County Magistrate for a bond hearing on the homicide charge, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office informed them that they were also being arrested on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child.

That charge stemmed from their alleged mistreatment of Shuler’s six-year-old daughter.

They were ordered held without bond on the homicide charge and had bond set at $150,000 on the unlawful neglect charge.

The sheriff’s office investigation into the case determined that both children had suffered from a pattern of abuse.

Vehicle check brings arrest

A caller wanted Walterboro Police Department to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 400 block of Savage Street March 21 at 1:29 a.m.

The officer responding to the call found a car parked next to a residence with a driver and passenger in the vehicle and the car’s lights off.

The female passenger exited the vehicle and went around to the rear of the house. The driver remained in the car.

The officer approached the driver and asked for his license, learning that the man’s license had been suspended.

The officer said he believed he smelled marijuana, and the driver reportedly handed over a container of marijuana.

The officer told the man the car was going to be searched. A semi-automatic pistol was reportedly found in the vehicle’s center console.

A computer check determined that the handgun had been reported stolen. More checking determined that the man was federally barred from possessing a firearm.

The man, Mark Anthony Kelly Jr. 23, of Walterboro received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

High beams result in three charges

A Walterboro police officer on routine patrol the evening of March 23 spotted a car with its high beams at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Jefferies Boulevard and pulled the driver over in the 100 block of Hampton Street.

As the female driver opened her car door, the officer reported the strong odor of marijuana allegedly coming from inside the vehicle.

Asked if she had any marijuana in her possession, she reportedly told the officer she had smoked it all.

When she was told her vehicle was going to be searched, she allegedly handed over a plastic bag that reportedly contained approximately 50 Ecstasy pills.

When the car was searched, the officer reportedly found two bags of marijuana in a drink cup in the center console holder. A second drink cup in the console was found to reportedly contain beer.

After the search, Loretha Chaney, 26, of Walterboro, was given a warning for failure to dim her headlights and arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy, simple possession of marijuana and having an open container of alcohol.

Heat pump stolen

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence on Cannon Road in Round O the afternoon of March 20 to investigate a theft.

The resident said the Rudd heat pump heating and air conditioning unit, valued at $10,000, was last seen in the home’s yard about 5 p.m. on March 19.