Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Bid to escape fails when truck ends up at church

A Beaufort man was arrested on multiple charges the morning of March 13 when his bid to escape custody ended on the lawn of the First Baptist Church at 124 S. Memorial Ave.

The incident began at approximately 7 a.m. when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by On Star that GPS was reporting a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen in Beaufort at about 6 a.m., was located at Lambright Street and Deloach Avenue then at Rivers Street and Proctor Street.

Deputies fanned out in the area and spotted the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Rivers and Mill streets.

As deputies arrived, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The driver turned off Rivers onto Carn Street and then attempted a right turn onto Memorial Avenue.

The driver lost control of the truck when he hit the sidewalk and drove onto the First Baptist Church lawn, striking two trees.

A member of the church arriving following the crash told law enforcement officers that the driver caused an estimated $2,000 damage to the lawn and landscaping.

Deputies and members of the Walterboro Police Department encircled the wrecked truck with guns drawn and took the driver and his passenger into custody.

As law enforcement officers were preparing to search the driver, he reportedly told them he had a weapon in his right front pocket.

A computer check found that the driver had been convicted of a violent felony and was banned from possession of a firearm.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper to handle the crash investigation.

When the owner of the truck arrived at the crash site, he told officers it appeared that the only item missing from the vehicle was his handgun — the same one the driver reportedly had in his pocket.

The incident resulted in the arrest of the driver, Francis Latroy Davis, 42, of Beaufort on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, malicious damage to property and petit larceny.

Deputies released the passenger after learning the driver had picked him up at a residence where the chase began and he was not aware he was getting into a stolen vehicle.

Traffic stop results in charges

for vehicle’s passenger

The driver and passenger of a motor vehicle pulled over by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were charged after a traffic stop at the intersection of Hampton and South Lucas Streets on March 17.

The officer making the stop said a strong aroma of marijuana was coming from the vehicle as he began to interview the occupants.

The driver reportedly told the deputy that he did not have his driver’s license on him. After the passenger was asked to exit the vehicle and was about to be searched, he reportedly told the deputy that he had a bag of marijuana in his pants.

A search of the vehicle then reportedly discovered two handguns and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be 29 Ecstasy pills.

The driver was issued a citation for driving while under suspension, second offense.

The passenger, Shawn A. Kelly, 33 of Glover Street was issued a simple possession of marijuana citation and was to be charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of Ecstasy.

Suspicious injury reported

An employee of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of March 17 and reported that a six-month-old Walterboro child was being treated for a skull fracture that might be the result of child abuse.

Box cutter brought to school

A school resource officer was called to the principal’s office at Colleton County Middle School the morning of March 13 after school officials determined that a student had brought an extended blade box cutter to school.

The incident was referred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds.

Money taken from safe

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Pulis Road man the morning of March 17 who wanted to report a theft.

The man said that someone had entered his locked safe and taken a large amount of money.

Fire damages

Fourth Street home

A space heater is blamed for a March 14 fire that damaged a Fourth Street home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were sent to the home at 619 Fourth St. at 9:36 a.m., the caller reporting that the home was filling with smoke. Everyone was able to exit the singlewide mobile home safely.

The first fire units arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and the bathroom window of the mobile home. Firefighter-paramedics, using a hand line, entered through the front door, found the fire in the bathroom and quickly knocked down the flames.

The fire had breached the ceiling and the wall leading to the bedroom. Crews pulled down the ceiling to extinguish the fire in the attic space.

Fire damage was contained to the bathroom and the remainder of the home and most belongings were saved.

Firefighters rescued a small dog from the smoke-filled home and reunited it with the homeowners. It did not appear to have suffered any ill effects.

Fire units were on the scene for about 90 minutes. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.