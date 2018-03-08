Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:10 am

On Sunday

at the cemetery

A March 4 call reporting a suspicious person didn’t come close to warning Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies what they were going to find at their destination.

When they arrived at Evergreen Cemetery at 2276 Bells Highway at 10:01 a.m., they found a man, dressed in a white linen outfit topped by a red robe. On his feet were sandals, on his head was gold and black Egyptian pharaoh headgear.

As if that wasn’t enough, he was allegedly blowing a ram’s horn and shouting about blowing something up.

He reportedly wandered around the cemetery collecting vases, flowers and glass figurines, then placed them at the headstone that was the focus of his attention. Deputies saw him kick over three headstones and were able to get him in custody as he was preparing to knock over a fourth.

Suspecting that the man might be having some mental issues, deputies handcuffed him and transported the man to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

A deputy handcuffed the man to a bed in the Emergency Department while waiting for the man to be examined.

As their wait continued in the busy emergency department, the suspect reportedly told the deputy he needed to use the restroom. The deputy uncuffed him from the bed and cuffed the man’s hands in front.

The man allegedly then took off running through the emergency department, the officer attempting unsuccessfully to use his taser to stop his bid for freedom. The robe was too thick for the taser’s prongs to hit skin.

The suspect made it as far as the lobby before being taken back into custody with the assistance of Walterboro police and medical center security. He was then taken to the detention center.

Based on the incidents, Herbert Goodwin Jr., 35, of Norcross, Ga., was arrested on charges of desecration of a grave, escape from custody and resisting arrest.

Chase ends

on church lawn

A Walterboro man’s bid to elude police officers Saturday came to a crashing end March 3.

A Walterboro police officer was on patrol when he spotted the man driving south on Jefferies Boulevard. He knew the driver had a suspended license.

The officer turned his cruiser around and began to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle.

The cruiser’s blue lights went on when the man turned off Paul Street onto Wichman Street, turning onto South Memorial Avenue and beginning to speed up.

As the fleeing driver approached the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Hampton Street, the officer estimated his speed at 60 miles per hour.

As he entered the intersection, his car was t-boned by a car on Hampton Street, causing him to strike a utility pole and spin out on First Baptist Church’s lawn.

The officer removed the driver from his vehicle through the driver’s side window, took him into custody and put him in the cruiser. The fleeing driver refused treatment, but the woman driving the other car was transported to Colleton Medical Center.

Once Colleton County Fire-Rescue pried open the doors of the suspect’s car, the vehicle was searched. Searchers reportedly found a handgun in the trunk, an ammunition magazine in the glove box and two scales in the center console.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Peris S. Williams, 24, of Walterboro on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving while under suspension (third offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Florida man charged

A Florida man found himself in the Colleton County Detention Center after a Walterboro police officer reportedly saw him assaulting his live-in girlfriend.

City police were first called to the Burger King at 1381 Bells Highway about an assault. When officers arrived, they were told that the couple left and were at the Carolina Lodge at 1351 Bells Highway.

An officer arriving at the motel reportedly saw the man holding the woman by the throat and in the process of punching her. The officer made sure the punch was not thrown and cuffed the suspect.

Back at Burger King, officers learned that the suspect was reportedly on top of the woman, choking her and punching her in the head, face and torso. Another officer interviewed the woman, she said the two previously co-habitated for nine years and the couple had a history of violence. The man had been arrested on domestic violence charges three times in the past 10 years.

After all the information was collected, city police charged Oscar Lee Trudell, 50, of Lakeland, Fla., on a charge of first-degree domestic violence and took him to the detention center.

When Trudell appeared for a bond hearing, he learned it would take $50,000 to get out of jail.