Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:35 pm

Scrap collection draws charges

Two Colleton County men were arrested the afternoon of Feb. 20 after a deputy was called to a Cottageville area property to check on two men removing scrap metal.

When the deputy spoke to one of the men at the residence, the man said he had the resident’s permission to remove the items. The other man said that the first suspect told him he had the permission of the resident.

The deputy then talked to the owner of the property, who said that he was renting out the residence but he retained ownership of the scrap and wanted to press charges.

The deputy took the two men, John M. Benton, 23, of Walterboro and Franklin Thompson Jr., 21, of Cottageville into custody on petit theft charges.

Then as Benton was being searched, the deputy reportedly found a plastic bag containing three-and-one-half Xanax pills. That led to a charge of possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

Chase ends up mired in the mud

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-95 the afternoon of Feb. 20 when he stopped a speeder in the northbound lanes near the 55-mile marker.

When the deputy told the man the reason for the traffic stop, the driver began arguing that he had not been speeding.

The driver told the officer that he was traveling from Florida to New York, and the car had New York license plates.

The man was asked for his name and reportedly provided the deputy a fake name. Then he was asked for his age and date of birth. Some quick math determined his age didn’t match the date.

Another officer was asked to respond to the traffic stop, but had not yet arrived as the roadside interview continued.

The man refused requests to turn off his vehicle and then allegedly pulled back onto the interstate’s northbound lanes to flee.

With the deputy following, the fleeing suspect pulled off the interstate at Exit 57, narrowly avoiding a wreck, drove to the Exit 57 entrance for southbound traffic and got back on the interstate, this time headed south.

With the deputy still trailing him, the suspect drove to Exit 53 and drove as if he was going to exit again, but then kept heading south in the emergency lane.

As the chase continued, the man re-entered the traffic lanes and then turned into the median, trying to get back in the northbound lanes. He got stuck in the mud, ending the chase.

Asked why he fled, the man said he did not have any family in the area and did not want to go to jail.

He went to jail. Jahsaun L. Bostic, 23, of Staten Island, N.Y., was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, providing false information to police, failure to provide a driver’s license upon demand, no South Carolina driver’s license and speeding.

Motorcycle taken

A Yemassee resident contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 26 to report that someone had entered a shed and taken her brother’s $14,000 motorcycle.

Bank account emptied

A Cottageville man contacted the sheriff’s office Feb. 23 after learning that someone had cleaned out his bank account by using his debit card.

The suspect made purchases totaling $6,245.66 at businesses in Columbia, Aiken and Augusta, Ga.

Items taken from residence

A resident of Spelltown Road in Cottageville called the sheriff’s office the afternoon of Feb. 25, reporting that items had been taken from inside and outside the residence.

Missing were tools worth $1,800, wood valued at $900, a $500 wood chipper, a $200 grill, a 100-gallon propane tank worth $300, and shingles worth $100.

Cash and electronics taken

A resident of Stormy Lane in Walterboro contacted the sheriff’s office to report that cash, a television and video game equipment worth a total of $2,150 had been stolen from the residence.