County going after more trail funds | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:38 am

Colleton County Council has approved seeking funding from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the second phase of the ACE Trail construction.

Until recently, county officials were working under the prospect of SCPRT not having grant funding available for a while.

Now, Colleton County Planning and Development Director Philip Slayter explains, the state agency ended up announcing that accelerated funding was available.

Armed with that knowledge, county officials decided to seek a $125,000 grant to help cover the cost of the second phase of the construction of the bike-hike trail.

To obtain the grant, the county will have to provide a 20-percent matching amount.

The county’s Planning and Development Department will handle the application process for seeking the funds. If the application is successful, the $25,000, which represents the county’s local match, will come out the Planning and Development Department’s annual budget.

Last month, before the state announced the accelerated funding, county council approved a resolution hiring Martin & Son Contracting Inc. to undertake a portion of the second phase construction of the ACE Trail project.

Under the terms of the contract, Martin & Sons, the low bidder among five contractors submitting bids, will undertake the clearing of the trees and brush on the next section of the abandoned railway line slated to be the second phase of the ACE Trail hike-bike trail that runs beside Green Pond Highway.

Funding for that work, $44,884, comes from the Planning and Development Department’s fiscal year 2018 budget.

Last month Slayter said it was decided to go ahead with the clearing of the trees on the second piece of the bike-hike trail, an approximately one mile section between Clover Hill Road and Cyrus Lane, because of the delay in funding.

That, Slayter explained last month, will have the second phase of the trail ready for the rest of the work when funding becomes available.

The first phase of the trail work was completed last year. The trail begins in Green Pond at Folly Creek Lane and continues for 1.83 miles to Clover Hill Road.

Last week, Slayter was out distributing color posters advertising the ACE Trail to area businesses.

The funds for the posters came from the Friends of the ACE Trail, a fundraising organization established last year to generate interest in the bike-hike proposal, which eventually will have the ACE Trail replace the abandoned rail line between Green Pond and Walterboro. Other plans envision having the ACE Trail run eastward from Green Pond and into the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge.