Councilman Phillip M. Taylor Sr. enlightens CCHS students | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:49 pm

By Anna Stevens Bright

abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com

Photo by Garrett Tyler

On Monday Feb. 19, the CCHS English IV Honors and Digital Multimedia Marketing classes held the final interview for the African-American History Month project with Councilman Phillip Taylor.

Taylor’s positive influence and professional image in the community, as well as his wealth of experience as a mentor to the young, are some of the main reasons that he was selected to participate in the interview segment of the project. He is the senior pastor of Saint Center Ministries, head interventionist with Father to Father Inc., adjunct instructor of industrial technology with Technical College of the Lowcountry, and a member of Colleton County Council. He is married to Wanda Holmes Taylor, who is a captain at the Dorchester County Detention Center, the highest ranking female in this capacity in that county. They have three children. Taylor is a son of Leviticus Taylor and the late Bishop Lewis N. Taylor.

He was interviewed by students Rebecca Smith and Keith Robinson, members of Mrs. Bright’s English IV Honors class. When asked about advice to young people for success, Taylor said that they need to set a goal, but make plans for that goal because it is not going to just happen. He also said when working toward success, be prepared to fail, but learn from the mistakes and move on.

Several times in the interview, he chuckled with the students which really put them at ease. When the students asked him about his childhood, he talked about how great it was and how much fun he had playing with his siblings and other children in the neighborhood. When he mentioned some of the games that he used to play outside, Keith Robinson said he could definitely identify with playing baseball on the dirt road in his community as a little boy.

Taylor also shared some of his experiences in the military with the students. He ran for mayor of the city of Walterboro in 2009. He was asked, “If you were to run for mayor again, what would you do differently?” His reply was that there would not be anything he would do differently.

Other trailblazers who will be recognized this week during the morning announcements are as follows: Israel Miguel Koger (president/CEO, Koger’s Mortuary), the late Bernice Rivers Waring (educator), the Honorable Margie Bright Matthews (state senator and attorney), the late Burgoyne Franklin Barnhill Jr. (educator), and Isreal Jenkins (entrepreneur).

The final day for the project is Feb. 28, and a special treat has been planned to share during the morning announcements.