Cougars sit at 2-4 in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity baseball program split Region 8-AAAA games last week earning an 8-5 win over Stall and recording a 6-1 loss to Cane Bay High School. The Cougars are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in region competition.

Tyler Bell earned the win for Colleton County going five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and recording seven strikeouts. Chase Hadwin pitched two innings in relief, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out six.

The Cougars had five hits in the game, including a double from Henry Gibson and a triple from Lucas Bell.

Lane Lee recorded the loss against Cane Bay, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out four. The Cougar defense recorded four errors behind him. Cody Cox and Henry Gibson had the only hits in the game.

Colleton County was scheduled to travel to Benedictine, Ga., on Monday March 26 and host region opponent Beaufort High School on Tuesday March 27.