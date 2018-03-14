Cougar Golf finishes second in tri-match | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar golf team finished second in a tri-match held Thursday March 8 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Bluffton.

The Cougars recorded a team score of 241 behind Bluffton (175) and Battery Creek (260). The top five finishers for Colleton County were Dalton Moore (56), Collin McMillan (57), Ben Crosby (64), Jim Bailey (64) and Jacob Miron (66).

The Cougars were scheduled to compete in a tri-match Monday March 12 that included Cane Bay and Pinewood and a Region 8-AAAA match Wednesday March 14 to be held at Berkeley Country Club.