Cougar baseball team to participate in Forest Acres Classic | News | The Press and Standard

The City of Forest Acres is pleased to announce the 2018 Forest Acres Classic! Six of South Carolina’s favorite varsity baseball teams and visiting teams from North Carolina and Virginia will take to Falcon Field for a four-day tournament.

A.C. Flora Falcons, Columbia (Host Team)

West Carteret Patriots, Moorhead City, N.C.

Cardinal Newman Cardinals, Columbia

Colleton County Cougars, Walterboro

Dutch Fork Silver Foxes, Irmo

Laurence Manning Academy, Manning

The Miller School of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Va.

And returning 2017 Champions — River Bluff Gators, Lexington

The first pitch is Monday, April 2 at 11 a.m. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5.

FoxSportsRadio1400.iheart.com will broadcast games daily online. The 3rd and 4th games will also be broadcast on SportsRadio1400.

Fans can access the broadcast to follow the action, get updated schedules, scores, and alerts directly from the field on The Forest Acres Classic App, a free download through Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, and through Google Play Store for Android phone or tablet.

The full schedule of games is also available on line visit http://forestacresclassic.isportzathletics.com/site/