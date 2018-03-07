Cougar Baseball finishes 2-2 in Diamond Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity baseball team finished 2-2 in the Berkeley Diamond Classic held last week. After a 7-6 loss to Stratford, the Cougars earned wins over Berkeley (10-7) and Andrews (13-8) before ending with a hard-fought loss to Fort Dorchester (3-2).

Jackson Morelli earned the win over Berkeley lasting four innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out five and walking six. Providing relief for Colleton County were Lane Lee, Chase Hadwin and Cody Cox. Cox recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Cougars.

The Cougars had nine hits in the game with Austin Barwick going 2-2 with an RBI and two scores. Henry Gibson was 2-4 with two RBI’s and one score. Alan Grym, Chase Hadwin, Ethan Bryan, Keel Murdaugh and Tristen Hiott recorded hits.

Against Andrews High School, Tyler Bell earned the complete game win in seven innings, allowing 10 hits and eight runs while striking out three.

Colleton County had 13 hits in the game with Lucas Bell going 2-3 with an RBI and two runs. Cox was 2-5 at the plate, including a double, with two RBI’s and two scores. Grym, Bryan and Hiott added hits.

Alan Grym started on the mound for the Cougars against Fort Dorchester and recorded six outs, including three strikeouts. Providing relief were Morelli, Lee and Hadwin. Cox Gibson, Nettles and Morelli each had one hit.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Cane Bay in the Region 8-AAAA opener Tuesday March 6 and travel to May River Wednesday March 7. They will face region foe, Beaufort High School, on the road Friday March 9.