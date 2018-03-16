Cook Design team attends conference | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:27 am

On March 23, Cook Design Studio Inc. President Scott Cook, center, and staff attended the 18th annual design conference and trade show hosted by Coastal Association of Residential Designers (C.A.R.D.). Topics presented during the conference are part of a continuing education initiative to help Cook Design Studio better serve their clients.