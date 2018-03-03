Colleton young farmers attend conference | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:25 pm

Colleton County young farmers Cameron Breland, Jeremy Breland and Erin Dailey were among the more than 300 young farmers and ranchers from across the state who traveled to Greenville to network, become better leaders in their communities and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry at the recent South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation (SCFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Conference attendees had the opportunity to listen to a wide variety of speakers on topics addressing all aspects of agriculture—everything from technology and labor to animal agriculture, food safety, honey bees and conservation.