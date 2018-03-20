Sparta Live

Colleton under tornado watch until 7 p.m. today | News | The Press and Standard

by | March 20, 2018 1:06 pm

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 18

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

12:40 PM EDT TUE MAR 20 2018

A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES:

BEAUFORT             BERKELEY            CHARLESTON

COLLETON             DORCHESTER          GEORGETOWN

HAMPTON              JASPER              WILLIAMSBURG

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live