Colleton under tornado watch until 7 p.m. today | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 20, 2018 1:06 pm
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 18
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
12:40 PM EDT TUE MAR 20 2018
A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES:
BEAUFORT BERKELEY CHARLESTON
COLLETON DORCHESTER GEORGETOWN
HAMPTON JASPER WILLIAMSBURG
