Colleton under tornado watch until 7 p.m. today | News | The Press and Standard

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 18

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

12:40 PM EDT TUE MAR 20 2018

A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES:

BEAUFORT BERKELEY CHARLESTON

COLLETON DORCHESTER GEORGETOWN

HAMPTON JASPER WILLIAMSBURG