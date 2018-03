Colleton Prep inducts new members into National Honor Society | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:07 pm

Colleton Preparatory Academy held the induction ceremony for new members of its National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society on Feb. 23. Members are:

NHS new inductees

11th grade: Kayleigh Peters

10th grade: Gabriel Barnes, Jacob Barrett, Francis Michael Blubaugh, Cody Carroll, Will Dandridge, Heather Davis, Becca Grant, Clay Griffin, Charlton Griffith, Jerred Griffith, Langley Harter, Nicholas Harvey, Riley Smoak, David McMillen, Mason Padgett, Forrest Simmons, Riley Smoak, Dawson Sweat, John Tomedolskey, Logan Willis, Hannah Wilson, Braden Wood

9th grade: Riley Hudson, Ashlyn Langdale, Braeden Westbury

8th grade: Jessica Hughes, Caroline Kinard

7th grade: Brayden Banis, Kayla Banks, Gracie Bishop, Jeyda Bolukbasi, Mary Cater, Nathaniel Craven, Caden Crosby, Hayden Huckaby, Linley Jones, Valerie Lawson, Rebecca Martin, Walker Nettles, Jackson Sims, Jordan Slocum, Kaylee Spears, Gus Warren, Matthew Williams

National Honor

Society Officers

President: Jesse Murdaugh

Vice President: Stephanie Givens

Secretary: Jake Burttram

Treasurer: Tenna Marie Kinard

Service Chair: Meredith Ware

Present members

12th grade: Brittany Brownlee, Joseph Bryan, Sydney Crosby, Fisher Jackson, Caroline Jones, Emily Martin, Reeves Schrimpf

11th grade: Jude Anthony Blubaugh, Jade Briaud, Jake Burttram, Anne Garrett Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Stephanie Givens, Gracie Griffin, Connor McMillan, Hayden Murdaugh, Jesse Murdaugh, Tenna Marie Kinard, Brandon Polk, Meredith Ware, Mollie Warren

9th grade: Rianna Bailey, Jacob Breland, Allyson Crook, Kenlenigh Crosby, Kyle Hooker, Weslin Jones, Ella Nolte, Chance Palmer, Mark Peters, Wiley Tuten, Rachel Wright

8th grade: Nathaniel Blubaugh, Haley Bootle, Wes Brown, Cassandra Craven-P, James Frank-P, Taylor Tomedolskey, Kaylee Warren, Emily Wilson.