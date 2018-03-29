Colleton fills the boots | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:58 am

When it came time to “Fill the Boot,” Colleton County residents responded with record-breaking numbers.

March 25 wrapped up Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s collection of donations for the Carolina Children’s Charity.

Fire-Rescue personnel with fire boots collected donations from customers visiting BiLo, IGA, Tractor Supply and WalMart.

“Colleton’s citizens were very generous, and this year, crews collected $10,283, the largest amount collected in Colleton over the past 20 years,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

“Fire-Rescue thanks all those who donated and the local businesses who participated.”

Colleton County Firefighters joined fire crews throughout Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties to collect funds for the charity. Carolina Children’s Charity assists Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases and has been in operation since 1987. All of the funds collected remain in the area to assist families of children in the four counties.

The effort was coordinated by Colleton Firefighter-Paramedic Kristen Dias.