‘Coffee, Tea, Painting and Me’ class held | News | The Press and Standard

'Coffee, Tea, Painting and Me' class held

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:49 am

By VICKI BROWN

Colleton County Memorial Library

Another great adventure, sponsored by Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, awaited participants Thursday March 8 from 6-7:45 p.m., as they tried their hands at painting for the first time during “Coffee, Tea, Painting and Me.”

In keeping with the new trend of painting and wine, CCML brought a new “taste” to the typical event by offering a variety of coffee flavors and teas. The music was relaxing, the climate was friendly, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves painting an abstract sunset and trees.

Led by Vicki Brown, reference librarian and teen services coordinator at CCML, the class brought in 26 people who were anxious to try a little painting. After the paintings were completed, each participant was able to take his or her painting home.

“I have had art lessons in the past, and I also perform ChalkTalks for churches and groups, but recently, I participated in a coffee and painting class in Myrtle Beach. I had never participated in anything like that before, and I had so much fun that I wanted to bring the experience to the library,” said Brown.

Participant Dilbora Bartholomew commented on the event by asking for more classes. “This was so much fun and very relaxing. The music and painting was wonderful. I hope we can do this again,” said Bartholomew.

The canvases, brushes, paint, stencils, coffee, tea, and other supplies were provided by the Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library. This admirable group meets monthly and works hard all year to raise funds for special library attractions, classes, and events.

More and more, the Colleton County Memorial Library is working hard and making plans geared toward providing entertainment and learning opportunities for adults who work during the day.

The next events coming up are April 7 “Genealogy” from 10 a.m.-noon, and “Cinco de Mayo Monday” on May 7 for Salsa lessons and a dance exhibition.

The evening classes are fun and relaxing, and a great way to make new friends in the community!