Coastal Community Foundation plans town hall meeting Tuesday | News | The Press and Standard

Coastal Community Foundation plans town hall meeting Tuesday

The Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday April 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., Walterboro. The meeting is one of five Town Hall Meetings in the Lowcountry to share the results of CCF’s Community Conversations’ work, report to the community and “interview the data.”

CCF wants to make sure its information resonates with its participants and community members. Plans for what CCF hopes to do in the future in partnership with others will also be shared, so that CCF can work toward strengthening and amplifying the good that happens when communities come together. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at: https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/community-leadership/cea/