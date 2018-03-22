CMC holds golf tourney for March of Dimes | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 22, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 11:59 am
Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott gives instructions to golfers in last week’s tournament for the March of Dimes, hosted by CMC. Above, golfers tee off.
