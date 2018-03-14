City announces business/yard of month for March | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 14, 2018 10:52 am
The March winners for the City of Walterboro’s Business & Yard of the Month are: business, J&L Wire at 387 Mable T Willis Blvd., and yard, Mr. and Mrs. Perkins at 529 Hampton St.
