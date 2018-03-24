Children’s librarian speaks to PEP Club | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:50 pm

Colleton County Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise was guest speaker at the February meeting of the PEP Club. She presented a program on Coretta Scott King.

A native of Walterboro, Keaise has been with the library for 20 years. She is received her education at Walterboro High School, Claflin University, S.C State University and the University of S.C. She is a member of numerous clubs and organizations.

One of Keaise’s interests is helping children learn and develop. She is the author of 11 children’s books, as well as one adult book.

In recognition of Black History Month, PEP Club President Norma Weeks read a list of famous black residents from South Carolina.

The PEP Club is open to anyone age 50 or older. Meetings are the last Tuesday of each month at the Recreation Center at noon. Lunch is served followed by a program with free door prizes and bingo games. The initial visit is free; then annual dues are $5.

For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.