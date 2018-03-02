CCMS Jr. Lady Cougars looking forward to successful season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:47 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Middle School Junior Lady Cougars kicked off the 2018 spring season this past weekend participating in the CCMS Go Yard Tournament held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. The Junior Lady Cougars went 1-2 on the weekend, picking up a win over North District and losses against Berkeley.

“We showed some great talent this weekend,” said Coach Janice Wright, longtime player and softball coach. “We started out against Berkeley in game one of the round-robin tournament with Jewel Chambers in the circle. She did well to begin the season. We had a few hits that game, but not enough to bring home the win.”

Saturday morning, CCMS faced North District, where Makayla Voss took the circle. “She threw 90 pitches and did a great job getting the win,” said Wright. “The defense backed her up and played an awesome game. We were hot on the bats, having 14 hits in five innings. Makayla Chisolm led with three hits and a solo homerun, bringing a lot of excitement to the dugout.”

Against Berkeley in their final game of the weekend, Lana Catterton started in the circle. “She had a great first inning, getting the first three outs herself,” said Wright. “Voss came in to finish the game. We struggled a little with our bats and could not fight back for the win. I am very proud of my girls. They came out and showed great promise for this season, and we now know the areas we need to work on.”

Other players cited for hitting in Saturday’s tournament included Catterton, Mackenzie Pellum, Voss, Jiarha Pinckney, Christian Williams, Peyton Taylor and Chambers.

“I have always loved the game of softball,” said Wright. “I began playing when I was 13 for the Wesley Grove Tigerettes Softball team from Cottageville and continue to play with them today. I also was a pitcher for Coach Rusty Adams in high school, then continued to play for Voorhees College for four years.

“My love for the sport has always kept me actively involved in the community and with the youth,” said Wright. “I have two boys and wanted them to participate in sports, so I coached them through recreational leagues and my youngest son now plays baseball for the Cougars.

“The desire to keep softball alive and going strong in the county has led me to this spot,” said Wright. “I continue to recruit girls to play for the school as well as in the community. There are too many talented players that could fall through the crack if we don’t become active positive role models and take the time to enhance their growth and creativity.

“I am looking forward to the season and know they will show their skills, on and off the field,” said Wright. “With academics coming first, they understand well that a team works together for the good of them all. We have so much promising talent coming up in the ranks. I anticipate a challenging season, but I do believe our team is up for the task.”

Wright is assisted by Coach Mattie Edwards along with Marissa Jones and Tina Warren. The roster is rounded out by Danielle Pierce, Danita Rowes, Shelby Haley, Gabriella Green, Makayla Brown, Jonae Ford and Haylee Nelson.

CCMS will host Hardeeville Monday March 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the ACE Basin Complex.