CCHS to field golf team | Sports Preview | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:43 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

For the first time in several years, Colleton County High School will field a golf team this spring. The Cougars will play five matches against region opponents in hopes of advancing to the Lower State qualifier.

First-year Coach Chris Lewis will lead the Cougar golf team. “This is the first time CCHS has had a golf team in a few years. The golfers are excited, but I think some of the folks from the community that we see at the course or the driving range are even more excited that we have a team again,” said Lewis. “That is a treat to see.

“With our kids being new to golf and organized competition in the sport, we just want to try to improve each individual score every time out and improve different skills on the course,” said Lewis. “Hopefully by the end of the regular season, we will be able to qualify for the lower state tournament and possibly the state tournament.”

With Dogwood Hills Public Golf Course available, the Cougars have been able to get in practice on the greens. “Generally, we will spend one day at the driving range each week working through different drills and on specific clubs,” said Lewis.

“Each day we are at the course, we will start out at the putting green. Some groups will go out and play a few holes, while an alternate group will practice a skill like chipping, pitching or sand shots.”

The Cougars will field a young team this season, but will have a few experienced golfers in the mix of things.

“Dalton Moore and Collin McMillan are our two more experienced golfers,” said Lewis. “They have been a big help with the other players as far as procedures and rules. We have no seniors and all our players are technically new, but Anthony Vance is a ninth-grader who hasn’t played much golf. He has improved tremendously with accuracy and club selection in the first few weeks. Ben Crosby has played a little golf for fun but has a nice swing and is working hard to improve accuracy.

“We are playing all of our region opponents this year that we will face next year if the new realignment sticks,” said Lewis. “The next realignment will be tough with us competing with Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head — obviously an area of our state known for golf. I know that Beaufort and Hilton Head are both ranked in the top-10 in AAAA golf this pre-season.”

Cougar Golf is hoping to lure a few sponsorships before their season begins March 8 at the Pinecrest Country Club in Bluffton.

“We are looking to possibly have a spirit night at a local restaurant and looking for sponsorship opportunities,” said Lewis. “I have thought about having a golf towel sponsorship and we are now selling custom golf ***** with the Cougar logo on them. They are $30 a dozen and $8 a sleeve (3). The golf ***** are for sale at Dogwood Hills, and I also have some with me at the school.”