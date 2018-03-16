CCHS student wins local, district awards for essay | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:14 am

Lance J.B. Calcutt was presented the “Voice of Democracy Certificate of Merit” by the Colleton County VFW Post 12102 and Auxiliary of Walterboro. The award was presented for Calcutt’s American History essay on “Our Hope for the Future.” He also won first place in the district contest against 12 other District 1 VFW posts.

The inspiration for the essay, he said, came from letters written to his grandmother by her husband during World War II. The “tattered” letters sit in a small cedar box on a table in his grandmother’s living room, he said.

The local VFW and Auxiliary presented Calcutt with monetary gifts in addition to the certificate.

His essay follows:

American History:

Our Hope for the Future

There is a small cedar box that sits on my grandmother’s table in her living room. Inside is a stack of old, tattered letters, neatly wrapped with a pink ribbon, addressed to my grandmother in neat cursive.

My grandmother received these letters from my grandfather while he was serving our country during World War II. On the front of these envelopes is the stamp of the Army Examiner, who censored all mail during the war, guaranteeing that no classified information was contained within. Even though my grandfather could not provide his location or responsibilities, he always longed for the end of the war and a chance to see his girl once again.

Reading some of these brought me to the realization of the importance of our history, of how that history affects me, but perhaps, more importantly, how it affects our nation as a whole. There is a well known quote from George Santayana that says, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Because humankind essentially does not change, history will repeat itself anyway.

While this is sometimes perceived as negative, I do not necessarily agree. Look at what has happened in America thus far. A small group of Pilgrims fleeing religious persecution, explorers and entrepreneurs seeking fortune, and in some cases prisoners banished from their home country, came here and formed, established, and through armed conflict, won a republic the likes of which the world has never seen. We endured a ******, devastating, divisive civil war that destroyed our nation. We have fought large scaled wars on foreign soil against various foes. Within our borders, we have overcome economic disaster. We have battled racism, terrorism, and gender inequality; we continue to fight against pollution, substance abuse and crime.

But in each of these dark hours, there is something that shines brightly in our history. Every time there has arisen a problem — whether it be oppression by a foreign power, slavery, fighting in a world war, fascism, the Great Depression, racism — every problem we have taken a stand to fight against it. For example, when the Civil War ended in 1865, we were a nation divided and much healing was needed thereafter. However, just 52 years later, we as Americans stood side by side, fighting in World War I. We did not stand as Southerners, Northerners, Westerners — we did not stand as black or white — we stood as Americans united.

And this theme I find repeats itself. When I look back on our history, I find that we meet the challenge, whether it be at Concord, Pearl Harbor, Selma, Alabama, Vietnam, the World Trade Center or at Iwo Jima … which brings me back to my grandfather’s letters.

The last one he sent was by far the most influential to me. Postmarked Sept. 15, 1945, my grandfather explained where he had been the past three years of the war: England, France, Germany and many others. However, this last letter was from the Philippines. On the day World War II ended, he was building a bridge for an emaciated, newly freed prisoner of war General Jonathan Wainwright so that he could attend the surrender of Japanese General Yamashito.

This collection of letters is a small part of a great story in the history of America, a story that gives me hope for our future. What does this story say? It says that we are resilient, not only as individuals, but as a nation. We are flawed, we fail, we miss the mark, but we do not quit. And we cannot quit, we must not quit because the challenges have never disappeared and they never will.

We Americans will have to continue to work to ensure our liberty because freedom is not free.

I saw a quote by an unknown author that said, “Every time history repeats itself, the price goes up.” Since we know that history will repeat itself, and it appears that it will be more costly, we must prepare ourselves accordingly. There will be future challenges, so my generation must be willing to step up and pay the price, just like the generations before us.

But I have hope — I have hope because my history, our history, says that we can, and we will, rise to meet these challenges. May God continue to bless the United States of America.

Lance John Berkeley Calcutt

Colleton County High School

Walterboro