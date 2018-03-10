CCHS student-athletes read to elementary school students | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 10, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:46 am
Colleton County High School male student-athletes participated in Read Across America: Real Men Read Day held March 2. Approximately 20 athletes visited local elementary schools where they spent time reading and visiting with students. Here, Cody Cox (left) and Henry Gibson (right), both members of the Cougar Baseball team, are reading to a class at Forest Hills Elementary.
