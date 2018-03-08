CCHS hosts annual Career Expo | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School held the annual Career Expo for juniors and seniors Wednesday Feb. 28 in the auxiliary gym. The event is designed to expose students to colleges, businesses and branches of the Armed Service. It is planned and organized by Kimberly Footman, career and development facilitator for CCHS.

According to Footman, many businesses from a variety of industries were in attendance — all of which represented the 16 career clusters.

“The juniors and seniors were able to establish professional relationships and discuss potential job or internship opportunities,” said Footman. “Students obtained information from potential employers while discovering what an employer values in employees, and they had the opportunity to demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively. The students really actively engaged in the expo, and many of them applied to the colleges that were in attendance.”

Businesses and colleges attending included: Detyens Shipyards, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Department of Natural Resources, Denmark Technical College, Gregory Electric, U.S. Marines, Benedict College, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, USC Salkehatchie, Kesia Brown State Farm Insurance, East Coast Migrant Head Start, Colleton County Memorial Library, New England Tech Air, Lowcountry Council of Governments, Morris College, Volvo, Colleton Medical Center, Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Paul Mitchell the School Charleston, Voorhees College, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Claflin University, S.C. Army National Guard, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, and U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“The Career Expo was very successful and helped me a lot with information,” said Mahoganey Aiken, Class of 2018. “It was awesome to have the ability to talk face to face with admissions counselors and employers. I would like to thank any and everyone involved.

“The Expo was a very exciting and thrilling event,” said Charles Johnson, Class of 2019. “It gave me a good idea as to what jobs are available, even through some of those I never heard of until now. I would like to thank everyone who attended and Ms. Footman who put it together for us.”

College recruiters also weighed in on the event. “It was a great day!” said Sabrina Padgett, USC Salkehatchie.

“I would like to thank all of the businesses and colleges that took time out of their busy schedules to come share valuable information with our students of Colleton County High School,” said Footman. “I would also like to thank the students and staff for their attendance and support of the expo. Special thanks goes to Patricia Ferguson, the regional workforce advisor, who helped me tremendously.”