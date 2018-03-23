CCHS holds virtual college admissions fair | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:59 pm

On Tuesday March 13, Colleton County High School Career Center held a virtual College Admissions Fair. This was the second virtual college admissions fair organized by Kimberly Footman, GCDF, of the CCHS Career Center; the first was held last semester. The college fair taught seniors how to communicate and apply to hundreds of colleges throughout the nation. Many of the students who attended were given fee waivers to the various colleges. Students interacted with the colleges via live-streaming and text/video using the computers in a computer lab of CCHS. Some colleges were not able to attend, but sent their college materials to share with the seniors. Footman plans to incorporate this with her yearly plans for the CCHS Career Center.