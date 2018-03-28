CCHS golf improving | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar golf team finished fifth in a Region 8-AAAA match held March 14 in Moncks Corner. Scores included Collin McMillan (55), Jim Bailey (59), Ben Crosby (61), AJ Chapman (63) and Dalton Moore (63).

“Despite finishing fifth, most of our scores improved,” said Coach Chris Lewis. “We have to remember we are playing the course and not the other teams in golf. The biggest competition is the man in the glass.”

The Cougars met the War Hawks on Dogwood Hills Public Golf Course on Monday March 19 for a practice match, where CPA recorded a team score of 192 versus Colleton County’s 202. Scores for the War Hawks included Connor McMillan (44), Jake Burttram (47), Francis Blubaugh (48), Josh Crosby (53), Fisher Jackson (58) and Clay Griffin (59). Colleton County recorded the following scores: Moore (44), McMillan (49), Crosby (53), Bailey (56), Jake Myron (60) and Chapman (60).

Colleton County finished third with a team score of 233 in a tri-match held at Berkeley Country Club that included Cane Bay and Berkeley. Individual scores included Moore (49), McMillan (52), Crosby (59) and Bailey (63).

“Most of the team improved their scores from our last outing,” said Coach Lewis.

The team was scheduled to participate in a tri-match Wednesday March 28 in Moncks Corner and travel to Dataw Island for a region match on Thursday March 29.