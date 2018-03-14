CCHS Cougars looking to get over hump | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 8:52 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity baseball team finished 0-3 last week, including losses against two Region 8-AAAA opponents, Cane Bay and Beaufort, along with non-region May River. The Cougars recorded 12 errors and 17 hits across three games.

Against May River on Wednesday March 7, the Cougars lost 7-3 in a game where they recorded four errors and seven hits. Lane Lee took the loss for Colleton County, lasting five innings allowing six runs on five hits and striking out two. Chase Hadwin and Jackson Morelli entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third respectively.

At the plate, Henry Gibson went 2-2 with an RBI and scored once. Lucas Bell recorded a double and Cody Cox, Alan Grym, Trey Nettles and Ben Kennedy combined to account for the Cougars’ seven hits.

“Lane Lee threw the ball well,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “He gave us a chance to win, but we made a couple of errors behind him that prolonged innings. We are beating ourselves right now. There has not been a team better than us physically. When we get over this hump, we’ll be the team we’re supposed to be.”

The Cougars fell 7-5 against Region 8-AAAA foe Cane Bay the following evening at home. Alan Grym lasted six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, two walks and striking out two. Cody Cox provided two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out one.

Colleton County recorded 11 hits in the game, with Grym helping his own effort by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lucas Bell was 2-4, both doubles, with two RBI’s and Gibson was 2-2 and scored twice.

“We played well enough throughout the entire ball game,” said Paige. “Alan was lights out going into the sixth inning where he gave up five runs. We scored two runs over the next two innings. Lucas Bell came up with a big double in the bottom of the seventh and Grym laced an RBI single with two out to score him and tie the game at 5-5. Cane Bay then scored two runs in the eighth to earn the win.”

In a road game versus Beaufort High School, the Cougars were shut out 10-0 in five innings. Tyler Bell recorded the loss for Colleton County allowing two earned runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out two. Four errors were recorded for Colleton County in the loss.

“Beaufort’s game was the final statement to a long, stressful week for the team,” said Paige. “Right now, we are at our lowest point as a team. From here on out, we’re just going to take it one game at a time. The rest of the season will take care of itself if we take it one game at a time. On a positive note, the only direction to go from here is up.”

The Cougars (2-5, 0-2) will have two region games on tap this week, traveling to Hilton Head on Tuesday March 13 and hosting Berkeley on Friday March 16.