CCHS Chorus tours Washington | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Choral Department recently returned from their spring tour of Washington, D. C. on Feb. 22-26. With choral director Stephanie Drawdy, the group visited the Capitol, the Supreme Court, Pentagon Memorial, along with several Smithsonian Museums. They also toured the White House and visited the Bell Tower at Trump International Hotel, along with attending the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

During their trip, members of the chorus performed for the residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home and toured Arlington National Cemetery, where they witnessed the changing of the guard and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On their final day, students and chaperones toured Mount Vernon, George Washington’s plantation home.

“I feel the highlight of our trip was singing for the Armed Services Veteran’s Home,” said Stephanie Drawdy. “The students sat with the veterans and had lunch with them and performed afterwards. It was an honor to meet these heroes — one of whom fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Everyone enjoyed the interaction and the veterans enjoyed the performance geared toward them.”

CCHS students traveling included: Rachel Dandridge, Gracie Pierce, Daryn Hooker, Riley Phillips, Alicia Roberson, Matilyn Griffin, Garrett Tyler, Elise Walker, Grayson Altman, Abigail Altman, Kendall Bell, Alize Pryor, Lance Calcutt, Anthony Chapman, Blaine Cook, Campbell Pryor, Dalton Moore, Thomas Frank, Susanna Seigler, Laura Lucas, Nancy Dandridge, Faith Mays, Colin Thomas, Haley Standing, Camryn Fields, Dorothy Dessoye, Abigail Beach, Hannah Smith, Angie Stephens, Joshua Jones, Ethan Bennett, Lucas Bell and Shalissa Williams.