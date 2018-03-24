CCHS choral students participate in All-State | News | The Press and Standard

Four Colleton County High School Choral members participated in the 2017-18 All-State Chorus held at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. Laura Lucas, Rachel Dandridge, Ethan Bennett and Lance Calcutt, pictured with CCHS choral director, Stephanie Drawdy (center) were selected from approximately 2,000 auditioning students from across the state last November at Cayce United Methodist Church in Columbia. Auditions were divided into two phases, including a prepared audition selection, “Honor and Glory” by J. S. Bach, and sight-singing.