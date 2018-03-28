Carter, Ware earn wins for Lady Hawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity softball team improved to 8-3 overall following wins over non-region opponents Laurence Manning (4-2) and Orangeburg Prep (16-3) last week. Lady Hawk pitchers Anne Garrett Carter and Meredith Ware both turned in complete game efforts, allowing just three earned runs between them.

In the win over the Lady Swampcats, Carter went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two. Langley Harter went 3-4 at the plate, scoring once. Elizabeth Anne Dean was 2-3 on the day with an RBI and two scores. Carter helped her effort by recording a 2-4 day at the plate, with an RBI and one score. Weslin Jones and Haley Bootle also had hits.

Ware earned her win in five innings of work against Orangeburg Prep, allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out five. Colleton Prep recorded 13 hits in the game. Weslin Jones, Carter, Mollie Warren, Bootle and Brittany Brownlee recorded multiple hits. Warren and Ware each had 3-RBI’s on the day.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday March 27 in their last game prior to spring break.