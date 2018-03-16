Candidate filing time has arrived | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2018 at 4:26 pm

The filing period for candidates seeking political office in the June 12 Republican and Democratic primaries begins today (Friday.)

Between noon on March 16 and noon on March 30, those seeking a partisan office will be required to file their statements of candidacy.

Those required to file include the candidates in the primary races for governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, comptroller general, state superintendent of education and commissioner of agriculture.

The candidates who file will only appear on the primary ballots if they are involved in a contested race in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.

Also required to file a statement of candidacy are those running for one of the four South Carolina House of Representative Districts which include portions of the county within their boundaries and the races for two congressional districts that contain portions of Colleton County, the First and Sixth Districts.

Locally, those seeking one of three Colleton County Council seats, county treasurer, county auditor and probate judge are also required to file a statement of candidacy. Those considering a bid in the non-partisan races on the November General Election ballot, most notably the candidates running for the three Colleton County School Board seats — District Two, Four and Six — will be required to file their statements of candidacy between July 27 and Aug. 10.